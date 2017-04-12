What an honor and amazing experience it has been to be featured in Travel & Leisure! We are so flattered by all the response and love from everyone. We are having the time of our lives and wouldn’t trade it for anything! Since then we’ve been featured in two more news outlets, the New York…
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: $4 Meals, Tall Buildings & Holy Shrines All In One City!
Wow! Another city that has completely shocked us. Kuala Lumpur (or KL) is a cutting edge, first class city. A city that is definitely not given it’s fair time in the spotlight, so we’re hoping to help change that! While the drive from the airport was a long one, it was all highway! Not…
Who Are These People?
Hi. We’re Julie and Dean. Our passions in life are each other (of course!) food, wine and travel. “I’m gonna take you to Paris!” That was probably one of the first things I heard from Dean in the beginning of our relationship. Okay so, at first that might be weird to hear from someone you’re…
Yogyakarta, Indonesia: Came For The Temples and Left With So Much More
We were so pleasantly surprised with Yogyakarta, or Jogja (if you’re a local!). It was clear from the moment we touched down that we were in “real” Indonesia now. Not the touristy Indonesia of Bali. The airport was TINY! The smallest that either of us have ever been in […]
Bali, Indonesia: Entering “Soft Asia” and A Study on Perception Vs. Reality
A man we met on the plane told us we were starting our trip into Asia the right way with Bali being the first stop. He said it’ll be a nice introduction to Asia. (Technically we’ve been to Asia, but we consider India its own sub-continent) He called it “Soft Asia” and that the weather…
Brisbane, Australia: Kangaroos, Koalas and Waterfalls, Oh My!
What an amazing city! Each place we’ve been to in Australia has impressed us but Brisbane may have just taken the top spot! It was difficult to decide where to stay as there are a lot of different areas that all have their benefits. We put all our filters into Hotels.com and found a place…
Adelaide, Australia: So Much More Than “Just Shiraz”!
Our stay in Adelaide meant one thing – Wine! Before we got to all the delicious wine, we needed to figure out where to stay. In desperate need for a washer and dryer and craving a kitchen to cook in, we decided to give Airbnb another shot. We found a place at a good price…
Melbourne to Adelaide: A GREAT Time on The Great Ocean Road!
Warning! Blog contains A LOT of beach and ocean photos!! Also – reader beware – blog contains SUPER CUTE fluffy koala photos! The Great Ocean Road spans from about an hour outside Melbourne for about 150 miles. It lines the coast with the most beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. We decided to do it…
G’day Mates! Headin Down Unda! First Stops: Sydney and Melbourne
Not quite sure how it happened, but we only left ourselves with one full day in Sydney. No fear! We, of course, made the most of it! Luckily our flight got in pretty early in the morning, so we were able to get out and start seeing things with most of the day left. Sydney…
Wrapping Up New Zealand: Sad To Leave But Excited To Go!
Christchurch and Auckland were our last two stops in New Zealand. After traveling through mostly rural areas and being in small towns, it was nice to be back in bigger, more populated cities with many more choices for food! The night before heading to Christchurch, while still in Cromwell, we thought it would be fun…
New Zealand, South Island: Star Stuck by Stunning Views (Definitely Not By The Food…)
The ferry ride down to the South Island is totally worth it. It takes about 3.5 hours but it is such a better choice versus flying down. It’s a huge ferry that takes not just people, but cars and even trucks. You can buy private cabins or sit in the general area like we did….
New Zealand: First, the North Island!
We’re not much of the “action/adventure” type, so when trying to figure out what we wanted to do while in New Zealand we had to decide what was important! Since you’re probably familiar with our style now, it should be no surprise that we decided on good food, good wine and amazing views. We hopped…