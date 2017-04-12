All These Amazing News Articles – Wow! 

What an honor and amazing experience it has been to be featured in Travel & Leisure! We are so flattered by all the response and love from everyone. We are having the time of our lives and wouldn’t trade it for anything! Since then we’ve been featured in two more news outlets, the New York…

Who Are These People?

Hi. We’re Julie and Dean. Our passions in life are each other (of course!) food, wine and travel. “I’m gonna take you to Paris!” That was probably one of the first things I heard from Dean in the beginning of our relationship. Okay so, at first that might be weird to hear from someone you’re…

Yogyakarta, Indonesia: Came For The Temples and Left With So Much More

      We were so pleasantly surprised with Yogyakarta, or Jogja (if you’re a local!). It was clear from the moment we touched down that we were in “real” Indonesia now. Not the touristy Indonesia of Bali.         The airport was TINY! The smallest that either of us have ever been in […]

Brisbane, Australia: Kangaroos, Koalas and Waterfalls, Oh My! 

What an amazing city! Each place we’ve been to in Australia has impressed us but Brisbane may have just taken the top spot!  It was difficult to decide where to stay as there are a lot of different areas that all have their benefits. We put all our filters into Hotels.com and found a place…

Adelaide, Australia: So Much More Than “Just Shiraz”!

Our stay in Adelaide meant one thing – Wine!  Before we got to all the delicious wine, we needed to figure out where to stay. In desperate need for a washer and dryer and craving a kitchen to cook in, we decided to give Airbnb another shot. We found a place at a good price…

Melbourne to Adelaide: A GREAT Time on The Great Ocean Road! 

Warning! Blog contains A LOT of beach and ocean photos!! Also – reader beware – blog contains SUPER CUTE fluffy koala photos!  The Great Ocean Road spans from about an hour outside Melbourne for about 150 miles. It lines the coast with the most beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. We decided to do it…

Wrapping Up New Zealand: Sad To Leave But Excited To Go! 

Christchurch and Auckland were our last two stops in New Zealand. After traveling through mostly rural areas and being in small towns, it was nice to be back in bigger, more populated cities with many more choices for food! The night before heading to Christchurch, while still in Cromwell, we thought it would be fun…

New Zealand: First, the North Island! 

We’re not much of the “action/adventure” type, so when trying to figure out what we wanted to do while in New Zealand we had to decide what was important! Since you’re probably familiar with our style now, it should be no surprise that we decided on good food, good wine and amazing views. We hopped…

