Who Are These People?

Hi. We’re Julie and Dean.

Our passions in life are each other (of course!) food, wine and travel.

“I’m gonna take you to Paris!”

That was probably one of the first things I heard from Dean in the beginning of our relationship. Okay so, at first that might be weird to hear from someone you’re just starting to get to know….but never-the-less, Dean’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures was something so inspiring and I couldn’t wait to see a new world with him. Dean is a Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) graduate and the only thing that surpasses his passion for travel is his passion for eating and making food from different parts of the world.

Being a foodie myself, it was not long before I found out that I was the perfect guinea pig for Deans love for cooking and was more than happy to enjoy everything he made.

A year later we were headed to Paris and the rest was history. We traveled all around France and Spain in the Summer of 2013, London during the holidays of 2014 and then another trip around Europe and India during the holidays of 2016. Our veins quickly filled with croissants, pinxtos, fish and chips, samosas and wine.

Each trip got longer and longer and made us crave more and more. We started to think about what life has to hold and where our future would take us.

So.. we’re only young once, right? We decided after getting married, what better idea than to quit our jobs, sell everything (mostly!) and travel the world.. right? We thought so.

Please join us on our worldwide venture as we eat and drink our way around the world!

*Given Dean’s classically trained chef background, he would love to work in kitchens and learn the local cuisines along the way and I would love to work and learn the culture! Don’t hesitate to contact us if you know of any opportunities!