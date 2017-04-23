Who Are These People?

Hi. We’re Julie and Dean.
Our passions in life are each other (of course!) food, wine and travel.
“I’m gonna take you to Paris!”
That was probably one of the first things I heard from Dean in the beginning of our relationship. Okay so, at first that might be weird to hear from someone you’re just starting to get to know….but never-the-less, Dean’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures was something so inspiring and I couldn’t wait to see a new world with him. Dean is a Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) graduate and the only thing that surpasses his passion for travel is his passion for eating and making food from different parts of the world.
Being a foodie myself, it was not long before I found out that I was the perfect guinea pig for Deans love for cooking and was more than happy to enjoy everything he made.
A year later we were headed to Paris and the rest was history. We traveled all around France and Spain in the Summer of 2013, London during the holidays of 2014 and then another trip around Europe and India during the holidays of 2016. Our veins quickly filled with croissants, pinxtos, fish and chips, samosas and wine.
Each trip got longer and longer and made us crave more and more. We started to think about what life has to hold and where our future would take us.
So.. we’re only young once, right? We decided after getting married, what better idea than to quit our jobs, sell everything (mostly!) and travel the world.. right? We thought so.
Please join us on our worldwide venture as we eat and drink our way around the world!
Enjoying the blog? Want to help us go further and see more? Click here to find out how!
Make sure to check out our Instagram and Facebook for even more photos!
**We are using Ebates and Hotels.com to book everything we do! We get cash back from Ebates and earn free nights on Hotels.com so you get rewarded for doing what you would normally do anyway! On Hotels.com, they provide excellent service and will match hotel prices if you find something cheaper elsewhere. If you stay 10 nights, you get 1 free and if you become a gold member (30 stays in 1 year) you get early access to deals and special rates. Also 24/7 service. On Ebates, while the percentage cash back varies depending on the store, you legitimately get cash back on almost every store you would shop online for anyway and get a check every quarter with your savings. They also have special coupon codes to get discounts on the site that you can’t get otherwise. In 1 year we’ve gotten back $500 cash back. That’s nothing to sneeze at! We get credit if you use our links (hyperlinked in the names) and would love if you could help us out! But really, you’re helping yourself too!!**
*Given Dean’s classically trained chef background, he would love to work in kitchens and learn the local cuisines along the way and I would love to work and learn the culture! Don’t hesitate to contact us if you know of any opportunities!
29 Comments Add yours
Just found this blog and I am hooked! I’m super “jelly” at your amazing life! Can’t wait to read about all of your past and future adventures!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! So glad you’re enjoying it!!
LikeLike
You two travel the way I like to travel!! It’s all about the food :)! I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Home, love it or leave it, it looks like you left it. Great site. Love what you’re doing. Have a desire to do it, too. I follow you with enthusiasm and hope you stay safe and have the time of your life.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny photos, I like your humor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! We are just being us, no stupid fake “model” poses, and of course, lots of food!
LikeLike
Well hello there from Melbourne, Australia, which you have already visited too if I’m not mistaken 😉 Love what you are doing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We did! Such a fun city, and we loved the free trams! We missed the F1 race by a few days 😢
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shame! Next time come back for the race or the Australian Open 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How much money did you have saved up for this journey? Are you making any money or working while you are abroad? My husband and I would love nothing more than to travel for a living. We were in Southeast Asia for 3 months until our savings was depleted and we had to come back to the states. We definitely plan to take another stab at travelling for an extended period once we have saved up again. BTW, I love your blog and look forward to reading about more of your adventures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for following us! We’re so glad you’re enjoying it! We’re sadly not working but would love to find some work along the way if we can. The money definitely goes quick! We’re in Southeast Asia now and loving it so far!
LikeLike
You MUST go to Myanmar!!! Bagan was my favorite destination in SEA.
I will continue to be jealous of all the yummy food and amazing photos 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just came across your blog and absolutely love it. Two real down to earth people and food, my fave thing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad you’re enjoying!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously it’s refreshing to see
LikeLike
You guys are awesome.. this is definitely the way to live your life :). Safe travels wherever you guys are planning to go next and btw loved your Vada Pav pose..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you on Instagram?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Deanna, we are! Our name is twofatamericans on there as well.
LikeLike
Of course! With the same name. @twofatamericans
LikeLike
What a great life experience! You are an inspiration to alot of ‘fat’ people, show the skinnies we really do get a life!!! Travel On!!! 👍😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great pics. What a fun blog. I’ve just started reading into it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 very special people….I have loved following you two around. I am so happy that you are following your dream and experiencing such great adventures! Be safe…Hugs!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is amazing! I’m so jealous and can’t wait to see where your adventures take you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so proud and happy for both of you. I just wish I could go along. I hit about 80 countries and I think you are going to top that big time. Congrats on living a dream
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait to see each new & exciting place as you venture around the world. Love you both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way to go Dean!!!! You and Julie are doing it up right!!! You only go around once in life and the both of you are doing it right!!! May you both have fair winds and safe travels. I look forward to living vicariously through the both of you and reading future posts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You two are the cutest! Please be careful and don’t eat anything that is too weird and exotic. Oh, and call your mother often Julie. Have an amazing time together. 💋🍷✈️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so excited for you. You write beautifully and I look forward to reading each and every entry. Have the time of your lives. I love you so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
very interesting blog… looking forward to see what you saw!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person